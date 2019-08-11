Empyrean Capital Partners LP Stake in Energy Fuels (UUUU) Lifted by $4.27 Million; Long Pond Capital LP Continues to Hold Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM)

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 387,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.29M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 08/05/2018 – BNN: MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 24/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #ICYMI MGM Resorts plans to a build solar array and shift to renewable energy as one of the main power; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 1.07 million shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MGM Resorts International Announces Pricing Of $1.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering By MGM China Holdings Limited – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Resorts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE:MGM) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGM Resorts Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Reversal Of Fortune For MGM Shares? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 1,537 shares. Signaturefd reported 667 shares. America First Advisors Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Highfields Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.20M shares for 4.23% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 92,942 shares. Corvex Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 15.69M shares or 28.09% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1.22 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2.19 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Management holds 0.01% or 231,133 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gates Cap Management holds 4.19% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 3.66M shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) reported 9,865 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 190,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Thursday, March 7 GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,145 shares. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $74.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “UUUU Stock Is One to Watch as New Bull Market Is Now in Development – Profit Confidential” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Energy Fuels to Resume Vanadium Production at its White Mesa Mill in 2018 – PR Newswire” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “President Trump Announces that the Significant Challenges Facing U.S. Uranium Mining Are a National Security Issue – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.