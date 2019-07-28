Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raised Stake in Novagold Res (NG) by $2.78 Million; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Valuation Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Lifted Stake

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 1.05 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.61M shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Six Flags, Sees More Upside Ahead – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (NYSE:SIX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Upgrades Six Flags, Says Attendance Trends Better Than Expected – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners, LP Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NovaGold Resources (NG) Presents At TD Securities 2018 Mining Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Mexco Energy Corp. – MarketWatch” published on October 14, 2017, Quotes.Wsj.com published: “PILL Stock Price & News – Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares – Wall Street Journal” on April 19, 2018. More interesting news about NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 202,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Team Inc (Prn).