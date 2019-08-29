Empyrean Capital Partners LP Position in Intelsat S A (I) Lowered by $23.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Garrison Bradford & Associates Lifted Position in First Republic Bk (FRC)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 152,891 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 511,941 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,398 shares to 45,520 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,653 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).

