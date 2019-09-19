Empyrean Capital Partners LP Maintains Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP); Arcadia Investment Management Stake in Illumina (ILMN) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 907.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 911,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.84 million, up from 100,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.32. About 43,841 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 788.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 2,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,533 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, up from 285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $303.63. About 86,191 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 17,684 shares to 24,029 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (Put) (NYSE:SNA) by 119,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Odey Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1,975 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 79 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited reported 20 shares. 18,608 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company. Cls Investments Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 223 shares. Marlowe Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 46,277 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Castleark Management Lc owns 116,780 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability holds 40,150 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 10,355 shares. D E Shaw And has 2,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 85,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Plc owns 115,597 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Llc accumulated 0% or 2,820 shares.

