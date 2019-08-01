Empyrean Capital Partners LP Maintains Holding in Novagold Res (NG); Friess Associates Increases Stake in Northern Oil And Gas (NOG)

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 871,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 6.88M shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil CFO Compensation Includes $270,000 Cash Base Salary; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 $185M-$200M; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 3.81 million shares traded or 46.22% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 111,302 shares to 476,919 shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. by 106,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,233 shares, and cut its stake in Neuronetics Inc..

