Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); As Intc (INTC) Stock Declined, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Increased Its Stake by $347,142

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Intc (INTC) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 184,341 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.82 million, up from 176,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Intc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 338.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 3.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.21M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.81M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 350,467 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 2.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

