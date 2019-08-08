Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Energy Fuels (UUUU); Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Colony Group Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 56.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 6,543 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 14,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.3. About 3.04 million shares traded or 71.98% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 1.37 million shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Consulate Inc holds 0.1% or 923 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). King Wealth has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Peak Asset Management Llc reported 1,783 shares stake. Veritable Lp owns 19,424 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.28% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 15,757 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 68,214 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.74M shares. Cookson Peirce And Communications has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). S&Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,715 shares. 11,676 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. Invest House Limited Liability Com has invested 1.92% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fdx Advisors reported 4,923 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.71% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,747 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.10 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Costco reports strong comp sales in July – Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank posts 3.15 billion euro Q2 loss on restructuring costs – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HSBC Plans to Lay Off 4,000 Employees Globally to Cut Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gazans too poor to afford sheep for Eid sacrifice under blockade, Israel cash row – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 5,153 shares to 34,587 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 8,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares to 236,400 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 43,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,296 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).