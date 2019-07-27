Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Pg&E (PCG); Highstreet Asset Management Upped Holding in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) as Stock Value Declined

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 144.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 12,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,334 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 8,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 216,726 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34,757 shares to 218,741 shares, valued at $30.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,056 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 883,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,268 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.