Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Novagold Res (NG); Green Square Capital Continues to Hold Stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM)

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 2.93 million shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 60.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 3,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 6,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

More notable recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “NOVAGOLD Resources: Donlin Gold Project Receives Record of Decision and Major Federal Permits – Junior Mining Network” published on August 13, 2018, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Waterton Announces Eight Fully Independent Director Nominees for Election to Hudbay Minerals Board at 2019 Annual Meeting – Financial Post” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Protalix BioTherapeutics Presents Preliminary Data from the BRIGHT Study of pegunigalsidase alfa for the Treatment of Fabry Disease at the 15th Annual WORLDSymposiumâ„¢ 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NOVAGOLD Enters Agreement to Sell Its 50% Stake in Galore Creek to Newmont for up to $275 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co Com (NYSE:SON) by 8,145 shares to 21,719 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 67,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,192 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 1,648 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp Co reported 1.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,159 were accumulated by Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Bollard Group Ltd Liability accumulated 1,309 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clifford Swan Counsel holds 0.97% or 128,604 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Lc has 724,231 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.97% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capital City Fl holds 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,825 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.09% stake. 7,762 are owned by Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 115,867 shares. Mirador Capital Partners LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,239 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has 17,692 shares. Holderness Invests, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,680 shares.