Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increased Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Botty Investors Has Decreased Its Stake by $498,960

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 907.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 911,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.84M, up from 100,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $88.16. About 2,833 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.84 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 172,000 shares to 270,296 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 2.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 1.13 million shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Icon Advisers Company accumulated 120,136 shares. 42,000 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. 1.84M are held by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon. 323,491 are owned by Westwood Holdings. 6,744 are held by Automobile Association. Prudential Finance owns 0.03% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 238,960 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 110,862 shares. Weitz reported 59,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 191 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 21,498 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 39,562 shares. 3,375 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 25,256 shares.

