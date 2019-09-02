Empyrean Capital Partners LP Holding in Energy Fuels (UUUU) Has Increased by $4.27 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Jackson Wealth Management Has Raised Holding

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.60M market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 930,134 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Guardian Management invested in 5.38% or 115,779 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 245,569 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.64% or 48,744 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Edgar Lomax Va reported 2.76% stake. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,725 shares. 138,719 were reported by Gibraltar Cap Mngmt. 164,549 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Narwhal Capital accumulated 139,987 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership, North Carolina-based fund reported 77,100 shares. 373,320 were reported by Whittier Tru.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Stock Gets More Value Oriented by the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Swan’s $499K Bet on INTC – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,470 shares to 235,640 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,668 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

