Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding by $98.52 Million; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stock Value Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 338.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 3.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.21 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 2.55M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 11,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 588,107 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.37 million shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 2.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 7,158 shares to 13,652 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,846 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).