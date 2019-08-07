Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Upped Holding in Novagold Res (NG) as Market Value Rose; Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Upped Its Stake

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 220.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.65 million, up from 561,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $184.36. About 142,921 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 196,573 shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS

More recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zomedica Announces TRUFORMAâ„¢ Assay Updates and R&D Expansion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $500.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Inc holds 13,195 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership owns 72,719 shares. 192 were reported by Pinebridge L P. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 11,601 shares. Allstate Corp holds 3,914 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 18,046 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Liability accumulated 1 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 0% stake. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,225 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 6,100 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. First Republic Inv Management has 42,635 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Align Technology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 170 Points; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.