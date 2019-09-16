Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Snap On (Put) (SNA) Stake by $19.64 Million; Market Value Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Lowered by $1.28 Million Its Position

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (Put) (SNA) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $162.16. About 60,216 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 23,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 324,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, down from 347,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 3.83M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forbes J M And Com Llp holds 2.57% or 243,713 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21,333 shares. Proffitt & Goodson has 32,046 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Limited owns 57,154 shares. First Manhattan owns 447,565 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh has 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 818,137 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 1.30M shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept stated it has 4.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hsbc Public Limited reported 4.99M shares stake. Co Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 248,791 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 56,010 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,677 shares to 17,374 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.92 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.87 million for 13.74 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Jane Street Grp Limited Co accumulated 0% or 3,091 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 11,753 shares. Essex Management Limited Co stated it has 6,228 shares. Cibc World Corp holds 11,563 shares. 7,276 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 572,859 shares. Cincinnati Insur has 0.23% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 52,400 shares. Axa holds 98,930 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cap Advisers Limited Company accumulated 118,556 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Azimuth Ltd Company invested 0.06% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 21,097 shares. Counselors reported 4,923 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Johnson Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 942,000 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $142.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).