Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Market Value Rose; Brant Point Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Cdw (CDW) by $5.24 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 181.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 54,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,534 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $113.76. About 91,220 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 1.04M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG)

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 43,604 shares to 442,296 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 27,197 shares. Johnson Gp invested in 0% or 300 shares. Fmr Ltd invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 856,140 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 410,282 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 6,809 shares. Cohen Steers owns 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 500,670 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 13,403 shares. Bluefin Trading reported 247,640 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 956,798 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 3.44M shares. Howe Rusling invested in 300 shares. Oz Management Lp stated it has 112,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 683 Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38M worth of stock or 14,900 shares. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E had sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930. 16,216 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $1.49 million were sold by Richards Thomas E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 7,084 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, Japan-based fund reported 9,073 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 52,190 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0.03% or 2,142 shares. The New York-based Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.13% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 6,670 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited Company. Horizon Inv Ser Lc holds 0.94% or 14,337 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 364,498 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 19,800 shares. Millennium Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 96,639 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.22% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bahl & Gaynor holds 572,450 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.