Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $6.80 Million; Boltwood Capital Management Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $483,392 as Market Value Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXPANDS LOCAL NEWS PRIORITIZATION CHANGE IN NEWS FEEDS; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Wicker Says Facebook ‘Winked’ at Privacy Concerns (Video); 20/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Facebook whistleblower oversaw pilot project for federal Liberals in 2016; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE VERIFICATION OF ID AND LOCATION FOR PEOPLE RUNNING ISSUE ADS, NOT JUST ELECTION ADS AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 22/03/2018 – ONE20 Announces Exclusive MDLIVE Offering, Launches Insurance Marketplace for Members; 13/03/2018 – Early Facebook investor says Zuckerberg is insincere about fighting fake news; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Answers Some Questions Zuckerberg Didn’t in Testimony

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hanson Mcclain owns 53,042 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura Holdings Incorporated has 11.19 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 144,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 683 Capital Llc owns 4.18% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.59M shares. Invesco holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.04% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Bank Trust Department, a California-based fund reported 17,255 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Utah Retirement System reported 97,666 shares. Silver Point LP reported 33.7% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,434 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 29,561 shares to 34,206 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,273 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsrs Ltd Com reported 1.65% stake. 350,000 are owned by Park Presidio Capital Ltd. Modera Wealth Lc owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,912 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 466 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 78,740 were reported by Old Bancorp In. Cap Guardian Trust Com reported 624,437 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 740,176 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 82,303 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Gruss Commerce reported 3,600 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Raging Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 140,500 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 211,650 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smithfield Trust Com reported 4,560 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 9.50M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 79,733 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio.

