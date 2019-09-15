Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $22.00 Million as Stock Declined; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.84 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 994,233 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 2.75 million shares to 23.41M shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 137 are held by Motco. Macquarie holds 79,100 shares. Glendon Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 225,169 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10,600 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Solus Alternative Asset LP owns 934,000 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). York Capital Mgmt Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.61M shares. Highland Mgmt Lp holds 0.71% or 531,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Knighthead Capital Lc has 43.52% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 232 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 7,010 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 7.04M shares or 2.15% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Grimes & holds 0.03% or 4,127 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Castleark Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 13,790 shares. 3,537 were accumulated by Hollencrest Capital Management. Sunbelt accumulated 10,625 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 79,477 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 47,550 shares. Rowland & Company Counsel Adv has 29,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru Co owns 40,125 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company reported 14,851 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Management has 6,259 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Management holds 0.05% or 8,659 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.