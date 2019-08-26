Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Increased Energy Fuels (UUUU) Position by $4.27 Million as Stock Value Declined; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stake Maintained by Adirondack Research & Management Inc

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.83M market cap company. The stock increased 5.76% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.745. About 374,540 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.715. About 8.63 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 1.30 million shares to 7.40M shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 202,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 15,117 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 345,983 shares. Capital Glob Invsts reported 15.16M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 108,625 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 18,995 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). M&T Retail Bank holds 0% or 20,026 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Fisher Asset Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Legal General Pcl holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 622,325 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.26% or 309 shares. 66.15M are owned by Blackrock. Moody Bancorp Division invested in 861 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 60,400 shares.

