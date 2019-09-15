Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Snap On (Put) (SNA) Position by $19.64 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined, Sigma Planning Boosted by $2.71 Million Its Stake

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 259.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 16,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 23,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 6,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (Put) (SNA) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 500,238 shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 168,402 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.01% or 5,203 shares in its portfolio. 1,650 are held by Kidder Stephen W. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 41,507 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.26% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.05% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 117,924 shares. 97,718 are held by D E Shaw. Johnson Investment Counsel has 8,580 shares. 7,199 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation. Mai Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Marietta Investment Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 earnings per share, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.87M for 13.77 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.00 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $45.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 7,415 shares to 42,526 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Etf Tr by 46,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,579 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors accumulated 176,352 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership reported 65,323 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 35,368 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Goldman Sachs reported 0.06% stake. Private Na holds 0.04% or 1,311 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.61M shares. Numerixs Techs accumulated 3,200 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1,331 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv holds 0.11% or 23,591 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 33,649 shares. Sei Invests Communications invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Personal Services reported 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).