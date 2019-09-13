Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position in Energy Fuels (UUUU) as Share Price Declined; Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $1.31 Million as Share Value Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.93 million market cap company. It closed at $2.06 lastly. It is down 37.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 38,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 17,419 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604,000, down from 55,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 1.64 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (Call) by 178,465 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.62 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Investorintel.com which released: “The largest uranium producer in the USA is now world newest vanadium producer – InvestorIntel” on March 22, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Section 232: Why is the American Government Investigating Uranium? – Investing News Network” published on April 16, 2019, Investorintel.com published: “Investors showing quiet confidence that Trump’s working group recommendations will see a revival of the US domestic uranium industry – InvestorIntel” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 68.75% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.