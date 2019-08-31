Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding in Intelsat S A (I) as Stock Value Rose; Petroleum & Resources Holding in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Has Trimmed by $1.72 Million

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 1.52 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 443,150 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $126.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

