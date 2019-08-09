Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $23.06 Million; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Boosted Holding

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.92 lastly. It is down 10.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 6.53 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 20/04/2018 – blacq: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case: sources ROME (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley on; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CEO JAMES GORMAN SAYS ON CNBC THAT POTENTIAL TARIFFS ON STEEL AND ALUMINUM ARE A ‘BAD IDEA’, ‘NOT A FAN’; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY FIXED INCOME SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $1.9 BLN INCREASED FROM $1.7 BLN A YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – Australian Consumer Confidence +1.0% at 120.8 in Week Ending May 13: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 92,182 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladder Capital Corp.: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GMAC Capital Trust I: Another Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Big Bank Stock Set to Slide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.