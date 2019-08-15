Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Novagold Res (NG) by $2.78 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Upped Stake by $168.84 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 1.69 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.54% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 8.65M shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 204 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.04M shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 55 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc. Cutter & Brokerage owns 13,425 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glenmede Com Na holds 1,105 shares. Creative Planning has 20,437 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rare Infrastructure Ltd owns 2.93M shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 434,000 shares. 16.72M are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 276,159 shares.

