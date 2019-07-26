Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Novagold Res (NG) Stake; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 663,861 shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. SCHERR SCOTT sold $23.49M worth of stock or 70,809 shares. 3,929 shares were sold by Alvaro Felicia, worth $1.30 million on Friday, February 8. SCHERR MARC D sold 66,758 shares worth $22.14M. $1.66M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Phenicie John C on Thursday, February 7. 531 shares valued at $176,290 were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR on Thursday, February 7. 2,974 shares were sold by Swick Gregory, worth $987,351 on Friday, February 8.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,418 shares to 15,244 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 8,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Assetmark invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 11,300 shares. Barbara Oil holds 3,000 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 16,452 shares. 278,925 were reported by Northern. Sit Invest Associate Inc owns 8,195 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 71,740 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 105,884 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 18,354 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $68.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,400 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.