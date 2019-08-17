Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holding by $4.27 Million; Share Price Declined; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake by $860,825 as Shares Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 709,322 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 2,024 are owned by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 56,737 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Lc owns 24 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation reported 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Campbell Comm Invest Adviser Llc invested in 11,286 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 72,838 were reported by Comerica Bancshares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% or 156,000 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 543,933 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The Connecticut-based Essex Financial Service Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 383,728 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares to 236,400 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).