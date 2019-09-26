Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Upped Position in Cameco (CCJ) by $462,500

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 232,081 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 185,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 2.45 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 942,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.54M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 2.58 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6,400 shares to 6,185 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,135 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 17,684 shares to 24,029 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.