Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $23.06 Million as Stock Rose; Montecito Bank & Trust Decreased Conocophillips (COP) Position as Stock Declined

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 1.03M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 4.77M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 92,182 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 16,148 shares to 42,587 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 17,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Ex (CWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Park Natl Oh has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 33,147 shares. Monetary Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 5,554 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6.17M shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com has 0.48% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 53,848 shares. The New York-based Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 3,615 are held by Petrus Trust Lta. Moreover, Lord Abbett Company Lc has 0.31% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Associated Banc reported 0.2% stake. Mcmillion Inc invested in 2.15% or 59,280 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Contravisory Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 816 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 94,373 shares. Markston Intl Limited Company holds 80,812 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 78 shares.