Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $23.06 Million as Stock Rose; First Light Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $6.90 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 719,999 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 287,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.20M, up from 825,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 467,355 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares to 522,049 shares, valued at $42.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 603,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 92,182 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

