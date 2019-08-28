Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake as Stock Rose; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Trimmed Its Stake

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 48.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 30,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 32,572 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 63,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 113,758 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Declares 1Q Distribution of 35c Per Common Uni; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE – SHARE REPURCHASE APPROVED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF HILTON AND WILL COUNT TOWARD, EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B; 12/04/2018 – CVC, CARLYLE, ONEX,BLACKSTONE BID FOR LINDE/PRAXAIR ASSETS:RTRS; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 10,003 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 53,980 shares to 81,423 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 24,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 21.05 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Cap reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mathes Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 0.59% or 100,000 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7.80 million shares. Carret Asset Mgmt reported 11,928 shares stake. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 1,360 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 11,266 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). New York-based Archon Limited Liability Company has invested 1.4% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bessemer Group has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Swift Run Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,790 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sol Capital reported 93,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 30,038 shares.