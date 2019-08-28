Empyrean Capital Partners LP Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $6.80 Million; Stock Declined; Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stake in State Street (STT)

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 174,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.75 million, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 745,712 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 1.80M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $194,985 activity.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “State Street Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Ptnrs invested in 4.19% or 2.82M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Partners owns 2.00M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Dnb Asset Management As invested in 41,524 shares. Central Retail Bank Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Raymond James Fincl Services reported 32,368 shares stake. Paragon Cap invested in 0.17% or 4,375 shares. Carroll Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,920 shares. National Pension holds 0.11% or 417,240 shares in its portfolio. 1,123 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Community National Bank Na owns 3,181 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 46,515 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 492 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 704,289 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 1.23M shares to 11.02 million shares, valued at $1.15 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 651,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Abrams Keeps Boosting Camping World, Gains 2 New Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Board of Directors’ Statement Regarding Shareholder Financing Proposal – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus accumulated 1,137 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 3.39% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 204 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 105 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 598,276 shares. Capstone Inv Lc reported 114,311 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 65,590 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De reported 0.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Redwood Capital Management Lc holds 14.09M shares or 17.18% of its portfolio. Hudock Grp Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Finance Advsr Lc accumulated 250 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 2,372 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 38,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 1.30 million shares to 7.40M shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 43,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,296 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).