Empyrean Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $6.80 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Clarkston Capital Partners Has Upped Its Stake

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 3.32M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 2,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 44,501 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 42,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 2.81M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 48,448 shares. Hbk Invests Lp has 1.80 million shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 29,170 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 200,024 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 100 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 3,397 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 17,255 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 500 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.70 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10,100 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And owns 7.60 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $68.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.91 million activity. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was made by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63M. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of stock or 16,065 shares. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7,660 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $68.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 123,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,907 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop holds 2,240 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.80M shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 12.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 160,083 shares. Moreover, Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has 4.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3.54M shares. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 9,721 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 10,258 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj invested 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 25,000 are held by Greenhaven Associates Inc. S&T National Bank Pa holds 0.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,959 shares. Putnam Invs Lc invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perritt Cap Management Inc reported 2,553 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.