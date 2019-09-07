Empyrean Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holding by $4.27 Million; South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV)

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 2.45M shares traded or 59.00% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 87.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 124,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 265,213 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77M, up from 141,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.69M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 09/05/2018 – Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS DON’T KNOW CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT YET; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials say; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Accident Puts Focus on Widely Used Engine; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Competitive Fare Environment Pressuring Passenger Revenue Yields

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 167,774 shares to 83,250 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 78,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,643 shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (NYSE:HMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.14% or 15,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 107,238 shares in its portfolio. Tillar has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chemical Retail Bank reported 25,512 shares. Shellback Capital Lp holds 0.28% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Lc has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,802 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,891 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thomas White reported 14,449 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 160,385 shares. Fincl Advantage stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 2.07 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 815,538 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Co Ltd Liability Co has 7,488 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 883,732 shares to 334,268 shares, valued at $24.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).