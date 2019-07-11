Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (EDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 22 0.00 N/A 2.14 8.73 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A 0.10 90.30

Table 1 highlights Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ellomay Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ellomay Capital Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 46% 9.5% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. Its rival Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.6% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.3% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 52.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ellomay Capital Ltd. has 69.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -1.37% 5.72% -35.61% -22.49% -55.63% -30.97% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 1.94% 12.45% 7.07% 6.3% 3.95% 14.32%

For the past year Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima had bearish trend while Ellomay Capital Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.