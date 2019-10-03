Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (EDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 7 0.00 17.91M 1.56 12.04 American Electric Power Company Inc. 92 3.65 493.19M 4.11 21.35

Table 1 demonstrates Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Electric Power Company Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima is currently more affordable than American Electric Power Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 269,728,915.66% 16.3% 4.8% American Electric Power Company Inc. 536,893,098.19% 10.3% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Electric Power Company Inc. has beta of 0.13 which is 87.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and American Electric Power Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00 American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s consensus target price is $94.6, while its potential upside is 2.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and American Electric Power Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.4% and 75.5%. Insiders held 52.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima shares. Competitively, 0.1% are American Electric Power Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -0.95% -2.65% 8.38% -33.79% -45.68% -30.71% American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49%

For the past year Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has -30.71% weaker performance while American Electric Power Company Inc. has 17.49% stronger performance.

Summary

American Electric Power Company Inc. beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima on 12 of the 14 factors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.