Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (EDN) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Comparison side by side

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 20 0.00 N/A 1.56 12.04 The AES Corporation 17 0.93 N/A 0.74 22.75

In table 1 we can see Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and The AES Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The AES Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima is currently more affordable than The AES Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and The AES Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 16.3% 4.8% The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.54 beta means Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s volatility is 46.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. The AES Corporation on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, The AES Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. The AES Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and The AES Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00 The AES Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively The AES Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.67, with potential upside of 19.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.4% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima shares and 96% of The AES Corporation shares. 52.2% are Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of The AES Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -0.95% -2.65% 8.38% -33.79% -45.68% -30.71% The AES Corporation -0.47% 0.12% -0.65% 3.07% 26.24% 16.11%

For the past year Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has -30.71% weaker performance while The AES Corporation has 16.11% stronger performance.

Summary

The AES Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.