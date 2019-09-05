Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (EDN) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Comparison side by side

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|1.56
|12.04
|Spark Energy Inc.
|24
|0.43
|N/A
|0.19
|130.26
In table 1 we can see Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Spark Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Spark Energy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima
|0.00%
|16.3%
|4.8%
|Spark Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Spark Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.4% and 6.16%. 52.2% are Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima
|-0.95%
|-2.65%
|8.38%
|-33.79%
|-45.68%
|-30.71%
|Spark Energy Inc.
|0.38%
|1.06%
|2.01%
|11.74%
|4.43%
|33.78%
For the past year Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has -30.71% weaker performance while Spark Energy Inc. has 33.78% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Spark Energy Inc. beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.
