Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (EDN) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Comparison side by side

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 18 0.00 N/A 1.56 12.04 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 0.19 130.26

In table 1 we can see Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Spark Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Spark Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 16.3% 4.8% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Spark Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.4% and 6.16%. 52.2% are Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -0.95% -2.65% 8.38% -33.79% -45.68% -30.71% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has -30.71% weaker performance while Spark Energy Inc. has 33.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Spark Energy Inc. beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.