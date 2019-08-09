Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (EDN) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 21 0.00 N/A 1.56 12.04 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.48 9.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Enel Chile S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima is presently more expensive than Enel Chile S.A., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Enel Chile S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 16.3% 4.8% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. Its rival Enel Chile S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Enel Chile S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Enel Chile S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 19.4% and 3.4% respectively. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s share owned by insiders are 52.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -0.95% -2.65% 8.38% -33.79% -45.68% -30.71% Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07%

For the past year Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s stock price has bigger decline than Enel Chile S.A.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima beats Enel Chile S.A.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.