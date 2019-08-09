Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (EDN) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|1.56
|12.04
|Enel Chile S.A.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.48
|9.50
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Enel Chile S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima is presently more expensive than Enel Chile S.A., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Enel Chile S.A.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima
|0.00%
|16.3%
|4.8%
|Enel Chile S.A.
|0.00%
|13.5%
|6.4%
Liquidity
0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima. Its rival Enel Chile S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Enel Chile S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima and Enel Chile S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 19.4% and 3.4% respectively. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s share owned by insiders are 52.2%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima
|-0.95%
|-2.65%
|8.38%
|-33.79%
|-45.68%
|-30.71%
|Enel Chile S.A.
|2.91%
|-2.54%
|-8%
|-13.37%
|-11.54%
|-7.07%
For the past year Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s stock price has bigger decline than Enel Chile S.A.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima beats Enel Chile S.A.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.
