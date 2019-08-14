Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (EDN) Reaches $6.46 After 7.00% Down Move; Cadence Bank Na Has Cut Coca Cola Co (KO) Position

Cadence Bank Na decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 8.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Cadence Bank Na holds 85,855 shares with $4.02 million value, down from 93,733 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $226.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 12.37M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop

The stock of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 12.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 421,538 shares traded or 330.14% up from the average. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45BThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $303.85 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $6.01 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EDN worth $21.27 million less.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $50 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, March 8. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $46 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Partners Ltd Com reported 150,198 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc has 218,981 shares. Allen Ops Ltd accumulated 65,854 shares. Nadler Financial owns 7,133 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York holds 0.3% or 36,905 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advsr invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Axa holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.22 million shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Co owns 8,394 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 198,677 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lynch And Associate In accumulated 103,983 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 2.14% or 92,808 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 68,327 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Lc reported 681,233 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

