Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (EDN) Reaches $5.60 After 9.00% Down Move; Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Shorts Lowered By 1.47%

The stock of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 170,543 shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk PositiveThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $250.99M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $5.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EDN worth $22.59M less.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) had a decrease of 1.47% in short interest. AIMT’s SI was 10.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.47% from 10.31 million shares previously. With 488,200 avg volume, 21 days are for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s short sellers to cover AIMT’s short positions. The SI to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s float is 29.7%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 240,112 shares traded. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has declined 29.77% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMT News: 21/05/2018 – Aimmune at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics to Present Data on Peanut Allergy at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aimmune Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June; 08/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 92c; 30/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics Announces New Pan-European Study Showing Significant Psychosocial Burden Associated With Peanut Allergy; 03/05/2018 – Scientists devise new, more accurate peanut allergy test; 07/03/2018 Aimmune Therapeutics to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in March; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Aimmune; 28/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data on AR101 for Peanut Allergy at the 2018 EAACI Congress

More notable recent Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aimmune: Contextualizing The ICER Statement – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-stage study underway for Aimmune egg allergy candidate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These September PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Is Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The Company’s lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. It currently has negative earnings. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $250.99 million. The firm was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. It has a 3.18 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.