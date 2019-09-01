Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 107,627 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 466,297 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS FED LIKELY TO INCREASE RATES THIS WEEK, MARKETS WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO ADJUST THEIR 2019 RATE EXPECTATIONS HIGHER; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock predicts global ETF assets will more than double from $4.7 trillion this year to $12 trillion by the end of 2023; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Add Three Executives as Independent Directors; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS GLOBAL ETF ASSETS ARE POISED TO MORE THAN DOUBLE, TO $12 TRILLION, BY END OF 2023; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Fear Next Russia Sanctions Target; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update; 17/04/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: David Hogg calls for boycotts of Blackrock, Vanguard Group; 15/05/2018 – REG-Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Recently Went Public With Questions It Is Asking Gun Makers and Sellers After Parkland Shooting; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,356 shares to 332,340 shares, valued at $60.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 350 Points; Cellect Biotechnology Shares Surge – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tidewater Inc. (TDW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 250 Points; Soliton Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock may invest in infrastructure in Israel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.