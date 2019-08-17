Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Share Price Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $2.11 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Trimmed Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $310.93 Million as Stock Price Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 279,511 shares traded or 134.43% up from the average. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – CariClub Selected as One of Morgan Stanley’s 10 Startup Companies for 2018 Second Cohort of Multicultural Innovation Lab; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2000P FROM 1880P; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization; 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Sees Munis Recovering From Quarterly Rout

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

