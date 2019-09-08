Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $2.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; Colony Group Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Increased as Market Value Rose

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 77.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 16,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 38,897 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 21,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.76M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 219,508 shares traded or 50.61% up from the average. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares to 143,500 shares, valued at $15.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 70,646 shares to 6,748 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 24,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,458 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Msci Emer (VWO).

