Employers Holdings (EIG) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Upped Its Stake by $923,640 as Shares Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Welch & Forbes Has Raised Holding

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 28,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 103,338 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 22,906 shares to 681,171 shares, valued at $34.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,738 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Proshare Advsr Limited Com invested in 396,436 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 4,603 shares stake. Westover Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.13% or 907 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 173,626 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 801 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jennison Associate has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 44,360 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.28 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Ashford Mngmt Inc holds 7,118 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,096 shares. 37,738 were reported by Park Natl Corp Oh. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.06M shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 11,507 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 108,613 shares to 633,181 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 117,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 938,904 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 22,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsr holds 8,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Group Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 416,439 shares. State Street Corp owns 939,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 3.25M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De reported 233 shares. 89,671 are owned by D E Shaw And Company. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 17,554 shares. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Automobile Association holds 0% or 20,865 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.07% or 22,900 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Management has 0.15% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 41,500 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).