Employers Holdings (EIG) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Increased Its Holding by $923,640; Visa Cl A (V) Stock Rose While Grassi Investment Management Increased by $557,856 Its Holding

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 122,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, up from 118,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 179,406 shares traded or 34.01% up from the average. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares to 48,445 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,254 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 235,554 shares to 240,047 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,586 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.