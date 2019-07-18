Employers Holdings (EIG) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Boosted Stake; As M & T Bk (MTB) Stock Price Declined, Salzhauer Michael Lowered Its Position by $4.74 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 76,631 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 30,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,487 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 87,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $162.23. About 1.51 million shares traded or 130.33% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm

