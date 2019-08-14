Employers Holdings (EIG) Market Value Rose While First Quadrant LP Decreased by $777,840 Its Stake; Lancaster Colony (LANC) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Its Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 132,877 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, down from 141,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $154.23. About 51,605 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 54.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 19,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 16,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, down from 35,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 71,664 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LANC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.94 million shares or 4.73% less from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.02% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 2,560 shares. Parametrica Mngmt stated it has 1,579 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 14,604 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Alps has invested 0% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 43,821 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc reported 23,873 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 77,731 shares. 231 are owned by Shelton Mgmt. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,403 shares. Td Asset Management holds 15,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 329,938 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 36 shares. Hrt Finance Lc invested in 1,554 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 5,929 shares to 125,899 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.98 per share. EIG’s profit will be $16.79 million for 20.36 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Employers Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.22% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,267 shares to 82,867 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 21,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).