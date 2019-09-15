Employees Retirement System Of Texas Trimmed Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Market Value Declined; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, Windacre Partnership Has Increased by $8.64 Million Its Stake

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 112,549 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 115,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 85,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.41M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 339,866 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 214,450 shares to 324,900 shares, valued at $28.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Llc holds 452,048 shares. 383,785 are owned by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Company reported 75 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 2,043 shares. Garrison Bradford has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.63% or 11,136 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank Tru Com stated it has 11,912 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 62,631 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors. Osborne Prtnrs Management Ltd Co holds 46,011 shares. Guyasuta Advsr Inc accumulated 0.14% or 10,540 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Com invested 0.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 694,439 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 238,235 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs has 385,033 shares. Argent Capital Management Llc owns 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,350 shares.

