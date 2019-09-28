Employees Retirement System Of Texas Trimmed Cognex (CGNX) Stake; North Star Asset Management Has Upped Danaher (DHR) Stake

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 12.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 4,389 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 39,920 shares with $5.71 million value, up from 35,531 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $101.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.48M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 11.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 14,000 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 107,000 shares with $5.13M value, down from 121,000 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $8.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 629,965 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased First Eagle Global I (SGIIX) stake by 6,944 shares to 19,885 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tweedy Brn Global Value (TBGVX) stake by 16,087 shares and now owns 569,696 shares. Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Invest Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.07M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 31,219 were reported by Hartford Financial Management. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has 4,660 shares. Renaissance Group Lc owns 69,544 shares. 17,675 are owned by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Patten Group Inc holds 0.1% or 1,689 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested 0.26% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2,035 shares. Pacific Glob Invest invested 0.22% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Family Trust reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,655 shares. American Century Inc accumulated 3.57 million shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn accumulated 1,555 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity. 2,500 Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares with value of $348,800 were bought by RALES MITCHELL P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Northern stated it has 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 780 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Franklin accumulated 1.46M shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 26,388 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 143,390 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Next Group Inc has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 5,065 shares. American Int Inc accumulated 336,035 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2,600 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Citigroup Incorporated reported 413,926 shares. Advisor Prns Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Among 4 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is -11.34% below currents $48.22 stock price. Cognex had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 23 by Robert W. Baird.