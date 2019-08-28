Employees Retirement System Of Texas Stake in Kla (KLAC) Decreased by $1.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Raised Its Green Dot (GDOT) Position by $2.57 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 42,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43M, up from 211,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 483,137 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 68.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836,000, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $142.42. About 889,704 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 71,000 shares to 150,700 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,400 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $24.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.