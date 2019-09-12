Employees Retirement System Of Texas Stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Has Raised by $468,000; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Increased Position

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.41M, up from 10.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.81M market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 3.68M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 186,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $966.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 3.17 million shares traded or 36.32% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.34M shares to 48.43 million shares, valued at $508.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.65M shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,500 shares to 44,400 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

